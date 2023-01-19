IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will resign and not seek re-election

Ardern said Thursday afternoon local time that her term would conclude no later than Feb. 7.
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 13: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the All-of Government COVID-19 Response update with Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, at Parliament on May 13, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 in three stages starting from Thursday 14 May. Restaurants, cinemas, retail, playgrounds and gyms will be able to reopen with physical distancing and strict hygiene measures in place from Thursday, with domestic travel to also resume.Gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bookings for restaurants will not be allowed for groups larger than 10. Schools and early childhood centres will open from Monday 18 May while bars will be allowed to reopen from Thursday 21 May. New Zealand is current under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions, after the country was placed under full lockdown on March 26 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on May 13, 2020.Mark Mitchell / Pool via Getty Images file
By Tim Stelloh and The Associated Press

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down by next month because she no longer has "enough in the tank" to do the job, she said.

"I’m leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility — to know when you’re the right person to lead and also when you are not," said Ardern, who leads the country's Labour Party and won her first term 5 1/2 years ago.

Ardern, 42, said Thursday afternoon local time (7 p.m. ET Wednesday) she would not seek re-election and planned to resign no later than Feb. 7.

Ardern had faced a tough election campaign this year. Her liberal Labour Party won reelection two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.

She was lauded globally for her country’s initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic after New Zealand managed for months to stop the virus at its borders. But it’s zero-tolerance strategy was abandoned once it was challenged by new variants and vaccines became available.

She faced tougher criticism at home that the strategy was too strict.

Ardern in December announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry would look into whether the government made the right decisions in battling Covid-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Its report is due next year.

