New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will resign and not seek re-election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down by next month because she no longer has "enough in the tank" to do the job, she said.

"I’m leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility — to know when you’re the right person to lead and also when you are not," said Ardern, who leads the country's Labour Party and won her first term 5 1/2 years ago.

Ardern, 42, said Thursday afternoon local time (7 p.m. ET Wednesday) she would not seek re-election and planned to resign no later than Feb. 7.

Ardern had faced a tough election campaign this year. Her liberal Labour Party won reelection two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.

She was lauded globally for her country’s initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic after New Zealand managed for months to stop the virus at its borders. But it’s zero-tolerance strategy was abandoned once it was challenged by new variants and vaccines became available.

She faced tougher criticism at home that the strategy was too strict.

Ardern in December announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry would look into whether the government made the right decisions in battling Covid-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Its report is due next year.