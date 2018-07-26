Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TOKYO — Japan on Thursday executed six more members of the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo, the perpetrator of the deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995, public broadcaster NHK said.

All 13 members of the cult who were on death row have now been executed, after Shoko Asahara, the cult's former leader, Shoko Asahara, and six other members of the group were hanged on July 6.

The attack killed 13 people and injured hundreds more, shattering the nation's myth of public safety.

Aum Shinrikyo, or Aum Supreme Truth, mixed Buddhist and Hindu meditation with apocalyptic teachings. It staged a series of crimes, including simultaneous sarin gas attacks on subway trains during rush hour in March 1995. Sarin, a nerve gas, was originally developed by the Nazis.