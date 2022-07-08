IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Jul. 8, 2022, 3:14 AM UTC
World

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gravely injured in shooting

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was giving a speech in the city of Nara ahead of an election for the upper house of Parliament.
Image:
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara.Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP - Getty Images file
By Arata Yamamoto and Jennifer Jett

TOKYO — Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and gravely injured while campaigning Friday in south-central Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was giving a speech in the city of Nara when he was shot around 11:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. Thursday ET). NHK, citing the local fire department, reported that Abe was in a state of “cardiopulmonary arrest.” It said the suspected shooter appeared to have been apprehended.

Elections for the upper house of the Japanese Parliament are Sunday. Abe, 67, who stepped down in 2020, was campaigning for other members of the governing Liberal Democratic Party but is not a candidate himself.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Arata Yamamoto

Arata Yamamoto has been a NBC News producer in Tokyo since 1993.

Jennifer Jett

Jennifer Jett is the Asia digital editor for NBC News, based in Hong Kong.