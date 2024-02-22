Jayden 'Jayo' Archer, motocross and X Games star, dies at 27 in training crash

Freestyle motocross star and X Games medalist Jayden “Jayo” Archer died after crashing during a training run in Australia, officials said Thursday. He was 27.

Jayden "Jayo" Archer. @jayoarcher / via Instagram

Archer was best known as the first freestyle motocross rider to land a triple backflip in competition, back in 2022 at the Nitro World Games in Brisbane.

He crashed while practicing that same trick in his hometown of Melbourne on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

Archer was affiliated with the sports media brand Nitro Circus, which shared the sad news with fans in a statement posted to Instagram.

"Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work & determination," according to the statement. "He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before. A positive influence to those around him. And above all else a great human being and friend to us all."

Nitro Circus added: "We love you mate. Ride in peace."

Archer won MTX Best Trick bronze at X Games California 2023.

Nitro Circus founder Travis Pastrana posted an Instagram video of archer's famed triple backflip in tribute to his late friend.

After sticking that historic landing, Archer jumped off his bike, and with arms triumphantly raised, ran to crewmates in joyous celebration.

"Thank you for the memories friend," Pastrana said in a statement. "Thank you for being such a great human and positive role model for all of us."