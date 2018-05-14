Jerusalem embassy opens as U.S. tells Israel 'you are not alone'

He is part of the U.S. delegation attending the event scheduled for 4 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), along with the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner.

Around 800 guests have been invited. The president will address the crowd via video message.

"This historic day would not have happened without the moral clarity and effort of the president of the United States, Donald Trump," U.S. Ambassador David Friedman told a pre-ceremony event Monday. "I want to tell my Jewish friends ... when it comes to our values, to the State of Israel, you are not alone."

While Mnuchin was making the comments about national security, thousands of people gathered at the security fence between Israel and Gaza in protests that had already turned deadly.

Israeli officials say the Gaza demonstrations are nothing more than cover for terrorist attacks and that they are instigated by Hamas, the dominant political group in Gaza that the U.S. classes as a terrorist organization.

The so called #GreatReturnMarch is nothing more than terror . It is instigated, organized and manipulated by #Hamas, an Islamist terror organization with a hateful and murderous ideology. We will not allow murderous rioters to enter Israeli territory. No other country would . — Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) May 14, 2018

Compounding tension over the embassy move, Tuesday marks the 70th anniversary of what the Palestinians call the "nakba," or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of people were uprooted during Israel's creation in 1948.

Palestinian leaders have also called for protests across the West Bank on Monday.

Security measures in around the American embassy opening event in Jerusalem today. Police units & surveillance balloons in the area. pic.twitter.com/j6iK9MOHjk — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) May 14, 2018

The new embassy will remain housed in what was the U.S. consulate until a larger site can be found.

U.S. and Israeli flags adorned the streets around the compound, and police said the tight security would involve units on patrol as well as security balloons.

Moving the embassy breaks with decades of Washington policy and distances the U.S. from its allies, who have kept their embassies in Tel Aviv.