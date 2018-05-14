Jerusalem embassy opens as U.S. tells Israel 'you are not alone'

But less than 50 miles away, thousands of people gathered at the razor-wire border fence between Israel and Gaza in the bloodiest day since Palestinian protests began at the end of March.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that 41 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli Defense Forces as of Monday morning, and more than 1,700 others were wounded.

Hours before Monday's opening ceremony, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was also present for the dedication ceremony, defended the decision by saying it was "consistent with the interests of the national security of America."

Israeli officials said the Gaza demonstrations were nothing more than cover for terrorist attacks and that they had been instigated by Hamas, the dominant political group in Gaza that the U.S. classes as a terrorist organization.

The so called #GreatReturnMarch is nothing more than terror . It is instigated, organized and manipulated by #Hamas, an Islamist terror organization with a hateful and murderous ideology. We will not allow murderous rioters to enter Israeli territory. No other country would . — Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) May 14, 2018

Moving the embassy breaks with decades of Washington policy and distances the U.S. from its allies, who have kept their embassies in Tel Aviv.

Since the 1979 Camp David Accords, U.S. presidents have refused to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or move the U.S. embassy. The U.S. approach had formerly been that Jerusalem's status should be negotiated between the Israelis and Palestinians.

The move prompted scathing criticism from Palestinian authorities.

“This move marks the end of an era when the United States led international efforts to supposedly achieve the two-state solution, ending Israel’s occupation that began in 1967 including East Jerusalem," Dr. Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization's General Delegation to the United States, said in a statement.

Compounding tension over the embassy move was the fact that Tuesday is the 70th anniversary of what the Palestinians call the "nakba," or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of people were uprooted during Israel's creation in 1948.

Zakaria Odeh, the director of the Civic Coalition for Palestinian Rights in Jerusalem, said he saw the move as a "second Nakba for our people."

"It is the first time that the U.S takes such decision in violation of the international community, consensus, international law, conventions, and U.N. resolutions, which the U.S. is part of," Odeh said. "Trump’s decision will give the Israeli government the green light for more colonial and discriminatory policy actions, more land control, more settlements, more Palestinian displacement, more closures and restricting of Palestinian movement, and access to their city, more revocation of Palestinians residency."

Lawmakers in Israeli and the United States, however, lauded the White House for the decision.

"Today’s dedication is far more than symbolic — it is a concrete reaffirmation of America's commitment to the Jewish state and her people," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said. "America stands with Israel in recognizing Jerusalem as its eternal, ancestral capital — never to be divided again.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the move "long overdue."

"Every nation should have the right to choose its capital. I sponsored legislation to do this two decades ago, and I applaud President Trump for doing it," Schumer said.

Security measures in around the American embassy opening event in Jerusalem today. Police units & surveillance balloons in the area. pic.twitter.com/j6iK9MOHjk — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) May 14, 2018

Present for the dedication were several Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas.

Palestinian leaders have also called for protests across the West Bank on Monday.

The new embassy will remain housed in what was the U.S. consulate until a larger site can be found.

U.S. and Israeli flags adorned the streets around the compound, and police said the tight security would involve units on patrol as well as security balloons.