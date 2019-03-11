Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 2:05 AM GMT / Updated March 11, 2019, 1:45 PM GMT By Alex Johnson

Three countries — Ethiopia, China and Indonesia — grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets on Monday, a day after 157 people were killed when an Ethiopian Airline flight bound for Kenya crashed shortly after takeoff in Addis Ababa.

The jet was the same make and model as the plane that crashed off Indonesia last year, killing all 189 people aboard.

Ethiopian Airlines said its move to ground its Max 8 jets was intended as an "extra safety precaution." It also announced Monday that the aircraft's black boxes — the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — had been recovered.

Chinese aviation authorities said they had suspended operations of all Max 8 jets on Monday "in line with the management principle of zero tolerance for safety hazards and strict control of safety risks."

CNBC reported that Chinese airlines operate 96 of the aircraft; Boeing records indicate that Ethiopian Airlines flies four others, part of an order of 30 by the airline.

Chinese authorities noted several similarities between the crash on Sunday and that of Lion Air Flight JT610 in Indonesia in late October: They involved the same model of aircraft, each of which had been recently delivered, and both occurred within minutes of takeoff.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Indonesia grounded its Max 8 jets for inspections after Sunday's crash.

Cayman Airways, which flies to the U.S. and countries in the Caribbean, also said that it will suspend operations of both of its 737 Max 8 jets "until more information is received."

Other aviation officials and experts cautioned against rushing to link the crashes, however, saying it was too early to draw any conclusions.

Officials lost contact with Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner flying from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, at 8:44 a.m. (1:44 a.m. ET), authorities said.

That was about six minutes after the plane took off from Bole International Airport, they said. Tewolde Gebremariam, the airline's chief executive, said that the captain reported "difficulties" and asked to return to the airport but that the plane then "was lost from the radar — it disappeared."

The Ethiopian Airlines jet had been in service for only four months and had no known technical issues, Gebremariam said.