IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

John McAfee dies by suicide, hours after Spanish court authorized his extradition to U.S.

The eccentric technology innovator had been accused of tax evasion by the IRS.
John McAfee founder of McAfee anti virus/security software was the keynote speaker for the 10th anniversary Rocky Mountain Information Security Conference in Denver.
John McAfee speaks at the Rocky Mountain Information Security Conference in Denver, Colo., on May 11, 2016.Cyrus McCrimmon / Denver Post via Getty Images
By David K. Li

John McAfee, the tech innovator whose name is synonymous with antivirus software, died by suicide on Wednesday hours after a court approved his extradition from Spain to face U.S. tax evasion charges, officials said.

McAfee was found dead in his cell in Barcelona, following the Spanish High Court's preliminary ruling for his removal to the United States, the regional Catalan government told The Associated Press.

Guards at the Brians 2 penitentiary found McAfee unresponsive and the jail's medical team certified his death, officials said.

McAfee's lawyer told Reuters that the 75-year-old hanged himself in his cell.

The accused tax cheat was arrested at Barcelona airport in October 2020 and he's been fighting removal to the U.S. ever since, telling Spanish authorities he's being targeted for political reasons.

He still had opportunity to appeal against the court's extradition authorization.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.