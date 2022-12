Jordan bans TikTok after police officer killed in protests

Jordan on Friday announced it was imposing a “temporary ban” on the social media platform TikTok, a day after a police officer was killed during clashes with protesters that broke out over high fuel prices.

Truck drivers launched a strike last week to protest high fuel prices in the Arab kingdom. The strike and protests have spread to several cities across Jordan. Clashes erupted in multiple cities on Thursday, with police using tear gas to disperse them.

Videos from the strike and protests flooded TikTok and Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said Friday it was suspending the popular short-form video application “after its misuse and failing to deal with publications inciting violence and disorder.”

Internet service was also disrupted in the cities of Maan, where the police officer was killed, and Karak. Both have seen protests against fuel hikes.

On Friday, the truck drivers were still on strike but the protests have subsided.