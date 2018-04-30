Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Kabul suicide attacks kill 21, including several journalists

AFP's chief photographer in the Afghan capital was confirmed dead. He was rushing to the scene of the first blast when a second attacker struck.

Image: Double suicide bombing in Kabul
Security forces respond to the second suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday.Massoud Hossaini / AP

KABUL, Afghanistan — A double suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital killed 21 people, including seven journalists, and injured at least 43 others Monday, authorities said.

Image: Shah Marai
AFP photographer Shah Marai, who was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul.AFP Photo/Getty Images / AFP - Getty Images

Agence France-Presse (AFP) said that the news agency's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed.

The news agency said he had been rushing to the scene of the first attack, when a second bomb hit.

The health ministry confirmed the number of deaths and injuries to NBC News.

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai told the Associated Press the first suicide bomber was on a motorcycle, while the second attacker pretended to be a journalist before detonating his explosives while among them.

The suicide attacks took place in the central Shash Darak area, which is home to the NATO headquarters and several embassies.

The local Islamic State group affiliate and the more firmly established Taliban carry out regular attacks around the country, with the Taliban usually targeting the government and security forces and ISIS targeting the Shiite minority.

  Ahmed Mengli
  • Ahmed Mengli
