Journalists flee Russia as Putin cracks down after Ukraine invasion

KRAKOW, Poland — Being an independent journalist in Russia has never been for the faint of heart, especially with government pressure growing year by year since the fall of the Soviet state. But a crackdown in the days following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made the situation increasingly untenable and forced many to flee.

Those who made up a small but dogged band of reporters determined to uncover and tell the truth in Russia are now scattered across Europe, uncertain of their futures and fearful for their country’s.

It is now a crime in Russia punishable by 15 years in prison to spread “false information” about the war, which can’t even be called a war without fear of punishment.

As a result, at least 150 journalists have fled the country since the start of the war nearly three weeks ago, according to the Russian investigative news site Agentstvo, which is based in Georgia.

“Every journalist in Russia who is trying to say the truth about what’s happening could be put in jail,” said Katya Arenina, a reporter at Agentstvo.

They have largely headed to Turkey, Armenia, Serbia and Georgia, she said — countries that haven’t closed their airspace to Russian flights or where Russians don’t need visas.

Ksenia Mironova, 23, was juggling her job as a journalist with the demands of preparing to adopt a child. Weeks later she has left her home in Moscow, fearing she might also face prison if she stayed.

Mironova worked for TV Rain, for years a rare source of independent news in the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s crackdown in the wake of his Ukraine invasion has forced the channel off the air, along with any other likely source of critical coverage.