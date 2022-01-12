A judge in the United States on Wednesday rejected Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the Southern District of New York ruled that it was premature to consider the prince’s efforts to cast doubt on Virginia Giuffre’s accusations, though he would be allowed to do so at a trial.

Andrew’s lawyers tried earlier this month to block the lawsuit brought by Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, and released details of a legal settlement in which she took $500,000 from Epstein not to bring further legal action.

Prior to this effort, Andrew’s lawyers sought to block the lawsuit on the grounds that his accuser no longer lived in the United States. That effort was also rejected by a federal judge.

Virginia Giuffre (then Roberts) with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell in a photo released with court documents.

Giuffre, now living in Australia, accuses Epstein and his recently convicted confidant, the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, of forcing her in the 1990s to have sex with Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s son — an allegation the prince has repeatedly denied.

In a 2019 interview with the BBC, Andrew, the Duke of York, said he has “no recollection” of ever having met Giuffre. He also suggested that a photograph of them together with Maxwell could have been doctored.

The suit alleges that Andrew abused her at three locations — in London and New York and at Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, when she was under age 18. It mirrors claims that Giuffre, now 38, has previously detailed to NBC’s “Dateline.”

