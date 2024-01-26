IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jurgen Klopp announces he will step down as Liverpool coach at end of season

The German manager made the shock announcement Friday, saying he is “running out of energy.”
By The Associated Press

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as coach of English soccer giants Liverpool at the end of this season.

Klopp has led Liverpool to a Champions League title and Premier League championship in his tenure after being hired in October 2015.

He made the shock announcement Friday that he will resign at the end of the season, saying he is “running out of energy.”

“I have to. I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team. I love the staff. I love everything. That I still take this decision probably shows you that I’m convinced it’s the one I have to take. It is that I’m — how can I say this? — that I’m running out of energy.”


