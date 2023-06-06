Major dam destroyed in southern Ukraine

A vast dam on the front lines of the war in southern Ukraine has been destroyed, according to video verified by NBC News and local officials.

Water was surging through the critical Kakhovka dam on Tuesday, threatening to inundate the surrounding Kherson region and immediately sparking evacuations from nearby areas and an emergency meeting in Kyiv.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam, which sits in a Russian-controlled area of the front-line region. Russian news agencies said the dam had been destroyed in shelling while a senior Russian-installed official said it was a terrorist attack, implying an attack by Ukraine.

NBC News has not verified the claims of either side.

It comes a day after Kyiv’s forces appeared to launch a new series of attacks across the front lines in the south and east, fueling speculation that their long-awaited counteroffensive may have begun.

Throughout the war both sides have accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks, while Kyiv has voiced fears that Moscow would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood. Experts have speculated that the dam’s destruction could have a potentially catastrophic impact on local communities and the environment.

This satellite image courtesy of Maxar technologies shows the Khakovka dam in Ukraine last month, before it was destoryed. AFP - Getty Images

The Soviet-era dam, 30 yards tall and 2 miles long, was built in 1956 on the river as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. It holds water equal to the Great Salt Lake in the U.S. state of Utah.

Water from the reservoir supplies the plant, much of the surrounding region including the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian officials urged residents of 10 villages and parts of the city of Kherson to gather essential documents and pets, turn off appliances, and leave, while cautioning against possible disinformation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed the finger at "Russian terrorists." He convened an emergency meeting of the country's defense and security councils.

"The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land," he said on Twitter. "The terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else."

Russian-installed officials said there was no danger yet to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, from the destruction of the dam. They said evacuation near the dam had begun and that water would reach critical levels within hours.

The Kherson region was annexed by the Kremlin last year but is only partially controlled by Moscow’s forces after a previous Ukrainian offensive recaptured the regional capital of the same name.

It has long been speculated that Ukraine will renew its push to drive Russian troops from the area, which is bisected by the crucial Dnipro River, and look to threaten the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula farther south.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.