Kate, the Princess of Wales, will be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery

LONDON — Kate, the Princess of Wales, has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will be hospitalized for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

The wife of Britain's future king, Prince William, will take a prolonged break from her normally busy schedule of public appearances and private engagements.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," said the palace, which is the home and office of the royal couple. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

The statement did not elaborate on the reasons for the procedure. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," it said.

Easter Sunday this year falls on March 31, which is more than two months away.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement said.

The statement also added that she apologizes for postponing upcoming commitments.

The princess has become one of the most important and visible members of the royal family since her marriage to William in 2011, an occasion marked by a public holiday in the U.K.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.