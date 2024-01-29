Kate, the Princess of Wales, is out of the hospital after abdominal surgery

LONDON — Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been released from the hospital nearly two weeks after undergoing planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said Monday.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William, Britain’s future king, will now take a prolonged period of rest, putting her normally busy schedule of public and private engagements on hold.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," the palace said in a statement.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

The statement added: “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate was admitted to The London Clinic, a private hospital, on Jan. 17 for unspecified surgery. The palace said at the time that she may be recovering until after Easter, which this year falls on March 31.

The palace said when she was admitted that William would also step back from some engagements and would cancel forthcoming foreign trips to focus on the couple's three young children.

On Friday, King Charles III arrived at the same private London hospital for a “corrective procedure” to treat an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.