By Reuters
NAIROBI, Kenya — Four Americans and their pilot were killed when a helicopter crashed on a remote island in northwest Kenya, police said on Monday.
The aircraft came down in Central Island National Park at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said.
The cause of the crash had yet to be determined.
The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi identified three of the American victims as Anders Asher Jesiah Burke, Brandon Howe Stapper and Kyle John Forti, but released no other details.
The crash comes less than a month after three Americans were among five who died in a plane crash in the west of the country.