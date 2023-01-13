Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to more sexual assault charges in the U.K.

LONDON — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to seven more sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey, 63, appeared at Southwark Crown Court by videolink charged with one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

The actor — wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and pink tie — spoke only to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler and enter seven not guilty pleas during the brief hearing.

Judge Mark Wall agreed to join the seven-count indictment to an earlier five-count indictment, which features four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five charges last July.

A pre-trial review has been set for April 5, during which a final decision will be made on whether Spacey will be tried for all 12 charges at his trial this summer.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin June 6 and last four weeks. Spacey will remain on bail.