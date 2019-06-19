Breaking News Emails
The United Nations extrajudicial executions investigator is recommending that the U.N. launch an investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the Associated Press.
In an 101-page report into the journalist's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October, Agnes Callamard called on U.N. bodies or the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "demand" a follow-up criminal investigation.
Callamard noted the "extreme sensitivity" of considering the criminal responsibility of the crown prince, as well as Saud Alqahtani, a senior adviser to the Saudi royal court who has not been charged.
"No conclusion is made as to guilt," she wrote of Salman and Alqahtani, according to the AP. "The only conclusion made is that there is credible evidence meriting further investigation."
Khashoggi, a permanent U.S. resident and vocal critic of Salman, was murdered and dismembered on Oct. 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The Saudis at first denied that Khashoggi had gone missing, but after a series of embarrassing reports and revelations they eventually admitted that the journalist's killing had been premeditated and pinned the blame on a rogue team — some of whom are known to have been close to the crown prince.
Meanwhile, the CIA has concluded that Salman ordered Khashoggi’s killing. The claim has been resolutely rejected by Riyadh.
The murder and the Saudi's botched response triggered a wave or revulsion and anger around the world that appeared to catch the kingdom's officials by surprise. Following the murder, the Trump administration has faced criticism for its defense of the U.S.-Saudi relationship.
The absolute monarchy is a longtime U.S. ally, but under Trump, King Salman and his son, the crown prince, have become linchpins of American policy in the region.
In response to the killing, Riyadh originally detained 21 individuals, eleven of whom are on trial in the Kingdom. However, the trials proceed in secrecy, and the names and charges have yet to be released, according to Callamard.
In November, the U.S. announced sanctions against 17 Saudi Arabian officials over the killing. In April, the State Department publicly barred all but one of them from entering the U.S. Washington had also previously revoked the visas for 21 unnamed Saudi individuals associated with the murder.