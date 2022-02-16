North Korea celebrates late leader’s birthday, pushes for unity

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea celebrated the 80th birthday of late leader Kim Jong Il with a concert, fireworks and a rare outdoor ceremony near its border with China, state media reported Wednesday, as the country pushes for greater internal unity amid pandemic-related hardships.

Kim’s son and current leader Kim Jong Un attended a state ceremony at Samjiyon city on Tuesday, on the eve of his father’s birthday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

When Kim Jong Un appeared, all the participants “burst into stormy cheers ‘hurrah’ upon him” before he paid tribute to the statue of his father, KCNA said.

The event showed participants’ firm resolves to rally behind Kim Jong Un and achieve a prosperity with self-reliance, KCNA said, and similar ceremonies were held across North Korea to mark the birth anniversary.