SEOUL, South Korea — In a year that began with President Donald Trump threatening to use his nuclear button against Kim Jong Un, the historic peace deal announced Friday between North and South Korea is all the more extraordinary.

The ambitious agreement pledges “no more war" and a common goal of the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.

There will also be an unprecedented summit between Trump and Kim, who has previously threatened to destroy both the U.S and South Korea.

It leaves many observers asking, "What’s the catch?"

Kim’s promise to end “the history of confrontation” appeared genuine, but analysts say there are several potential hazards for the United States in Friday’s deal.

‘Denuclearization’ in detail

The biggest will be reaching agreement on the precise definition of “denuclearization” and how it would be achieved or verified.

“North Korea cannot be trusted to denuclearize unless we know exactly what that means and under what conditions,” said Emil Dall, a research fellow at the RUSI think tank based in London. “This deal doesn’t give us any detail about that.”

While South Korea has no nuclear weapons, the U.S. has a major military presence in the country and Washington’s alliance with Seoul is a nuclear one — something that Pyongyang views as a threat.

Kim could demand a reduced American presence, an end to joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises or a change to the terms of their alliance. “That is something that Trump is unlikely to be able to offer,” Dall said.

Kim’s readiness to negotiate suggests the North has successfully developed nuclear capabilities, Dall added.

“He has all the cards to play. Saying it is going to denuclearize is very easy for North Korea right now, which makes the detail of this deal very important.”

A possible proposal could be a North Korean freeze of its weapons development ahead of later denuclearization.

Seoul and Washington will be pushing for any freeze to be accompanied by rigorous and unfettered outside inspections of the North's nuclear facilities, since past deals have crumbled because of North Korea's unwillingness to open up to snooping foreigners.

Legitimizing a rogue state

Even if Trump’s summit ends without further agreement, another risk is that it can be seen as normalizing a regime with a terrible human rights record.

“Kim has already achieved his aim of being taken seriously on the world stage,” said Dall. “Walking over the border with a handshake has allowed him to appear the peacemaker. It carries the risk that Trump ends up looking like the obstacle to peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

Kim’s confident appearance and message of progress — the first time he has ever spoken in front of the world’s press — increases pressure on the White House as the deal reaches its next, more complex phases.

Asia strife

All of which could further drive a wedge between the United States and South Korea — something that would in turn increase friction with China and Japan.

Tokyo gave a very cautious response to Friday’s deal. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the North-South talks were “a very positive sign” but noted that this was not the first time Pyongyang had pledged peace. “There have been other declarations in the past,” Abe said.