‘Denuclearization’ in detail

The biggest will be reaching agreement on the precise definition of “denuclearization” and how it would be achieved or verified.

“North Korea cannot be trusted to denuclearize unless we know exactly what that means and under what conditions,” said Emil Dall, a research fellow at the RUSI think tank based in London. “This deal doesn’t give us any detail about that.”

While South Korea has no nuclear weapons, the U.S. has a major military presence in the country and Washington’s alliance with Seoul is a nuclear one — something that Pyongyang views as a threat.

Kim could demand a reduced American presence, an end to joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises or a change to the terms of their alliance. “That is something that Trump is unlikely to be able to offer,” Dall said.

"He has all the cards to play. Saying it is going to denuclearize is very easy for North Korea right now, which makes the detail of this deal very important."

Kim’s readiness to negotiate suggests the North has successfully developed nuclear capabilities, Dall added.

“He has all the cards to play. Saying it is going to denuclearize is very easy for North Korea right now, which makes the detail of this deal very important.”

A possible proposal could be a North Korean freeze of its weapons development ahead of later denuclearization.

Seoul and Washington will be pushing for any freeze to be accompanied by rigorous and unfettered outside inspections of the North's nuclear facilities, since past deals have crumbled because of North Korea's unwillingness to open up to snooping foreigners.