North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was heading home on Monday, most likely with gifts from his Russian hosts including a rifle, a cosmonaut’s glove, and military drones — which on their own are a violation of U.N. sanctions.

Following are some of the items he is bringing back to the “friendship” museum, where gifts received by the North’s three generations of leaders are kept.

After his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kim received a Russian-made rifle “of the highest quality,” according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Kim reciprocated with a rifle for Putin “made by North Korean craftsmen.”

Putin also presented a glove from a spacesuit worn in space, Russia’s TASS news agency said.

Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of the Primorsky region, presented Kim with a set of modern, lightweight body armor designed for assault operations that protects the chest, shoulders, throat and groin, Russia media said.

Kim was also presented with five one-way attack drones and a Geranium-25 reconnaissance drone, which is widely used in the war in Ukraine, TASS said.