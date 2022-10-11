North Korea’s Kim touts new large greenhouse farm built on ex-missile test site

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended the opening ceremony of a new massive greenhouse farm built on a former air base where the country had test-fired missiles until last year, state media said on Tuesday.

The launch on Monday of the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm, located in the eastern county of Hamju, was to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, a major holiday in North Korea.

Kim attended the event after guiding nuclear tactical exercises targeting South Korea over the past two weeks, which state media said were designed to counter recent joint naval drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier.

The North’s ruling party unveiled the project to transform the Ryonpho air base into a “highly automated farm” and a model for rural civilization, calling it a “top priority task” to help achieve its goal of improving people’s lives set at its key policy meeting last December.