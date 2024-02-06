LONDON — King Charles III’s cancer was “caught early,” Britain's prime minister said Tuesday, a day after the revelation of the 75-year-old monarch’s diagnosis.

Rishi Sunak’s comments offered the U.K. public new details about the condition, as Prince Harry headed home to see his father and Prince William, the heir to the throne, prepared to step up and take on some of the king's public duties.

Charles spent the night at home after beginning his treatment, which left the royal family facing a new health crisis just 18 months after he assumed the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Monday that a “form of cancer” was detected while the king was having a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

The palace did not specify what type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with or what stage it was at. It said Charles did not have prostate cancer.

The palace said he remains “wholly positive,” but will have to postpone public-facing duties and public engagements. The king will still carry out state business and official paperwork as usual, the palace said.

Speaking to BBC radio, Sunak said that like the rest of the nation, he was “shocked and sad” about the news, and remains in “regular contact” with the king.

“Thankfully this has been caught early, and now everyone will be wishing him that he gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery,” Sunak told the public broadcaster.