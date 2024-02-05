King Charles diagnosed with cancer

King Charles III, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the palace said in an emailed statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

The statement also did not specify what stage the cancer was found.

Separately, Buckingham Palace said Charles did not have prostate cancer.

Charles ascended the throne last May after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned until her death at the age of 96. Aaron Chown / Pool via Getty Images

The news comes a week after both Kate and King Charles were discharged from a private London clinic after medical procedures. The king underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, while Kate, 42, had unspecified abdominal surgery on Jan. 17.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the king wanted to share his diagnosis in part to avoid speculation on his condition but also "in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Charles is grateful for the swift intervention of his medical team and their expert care, according to Buckingham Palace.

No further details are being shared about his treatment or prognosis, a palace spokesperson said, but the king returned to London on Monday to begin out-patient treatment.

Charles ascended the throne last May in a coronation ceremony held months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth reigned until her death at the age of 96 in September 2022. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch with 70 years on the throne.

Kate is still in recovery, but her husband, Prince William, is set to return to his royal duties by attending the London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Wednesday.

Kensington Palace previously said the Princess of Wales is unlikely to return to her royal duties before Easter, on March 31. There was no date specified for the king’s return to duties.

Buckingham Palace noted that many of the king's planned engagement will have to postponed or canceled, apologizing in advance to anyone inconvenienced as a result. Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, will continue with her full public duties as he undergoes treatment.