LONDON — How many Britons will stand up and swear out loud allegiance to King Charles III?

Among the latest touch-ups to the king’s long-awaited coronation Saturday, the public have been invited to declare in unison “God save King Charles” in “a chorus of millions of voices.”

For many, the invitation jars awkwardly with reality: There are more questions hanging over the new monarch and indeed the Windsor family itself than at any point in living memory. Charles is far less popular than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. And now she’s not around, polls suggest the prevailing mood ahead of Charles’ coronation is one of apathy, especially among young people.

“Charles has a very different challenge facing him,” historian and author Helen Carr said. “He’s got to prove that the monarchy is legitimate.”

King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Shorn of the queen’s unique grandmotherly brand, some of the persistent questions and deep-seated criticisms of the monarchy have come to the fore:

What place does this opulent pomp have in a country suffering one of the worst cost-of-living crises in the industrialized world? Should multicultural Britain still have its king act as “supreme head” of the Church of England? Will Charles stop wading into democratic politics? And should a white, multimillionaire British king, chosen by the lottery of birth, remain as head of state in former colonies such as Jamaica and Grenada, where Britain built its empire upon the institution of slavery?

In a wider sense, the coronation will act as a litmus test of whether Britons and Commonwealth citizens actually still care for the royals — or if their affection was mostly directed at the now departed queen.

Protesters in London's Trafalgar Square in March. Anti-monarchists comprise a voluble minority in Britain. Vuk Valcic / SOPA via Getty Images

“When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was a queen, she was grandmotherly, it was very cute when she hung out with Paddington. We can get on board with that,” Afua Hagan, a royal commentator and broadcaster, said.

“But now, what are we doing?” Hagan added. “People are really thinking to themselves: Why do we need this unelected family at the head of our country?”

Charles, 74, is in a unique position too because, as the oldest monarch crowned in British history, the public have had a long time to get to know him. He was 4 at his mother’s coronation, an event truly from another era.

The colossal 1953 procession featured 30,000 military personnel, 600 aircraft and more than 8,000 guests. Royal approval was so high that no one even bothered to conduct opinion polls, the country was far more religious, and debates on the horrors or merits of the British Empire seemed very distant.

Today, not only do polls show a gradual decline in support for the royal family, but Charles is less popular than his mother. Perhaps as importantly, most people say they don’t care about the coronation itself.

Last week, a study by the independent National Centre for Social Research showed royalism had “fallen to a record low,” with only 29% of Britons regarding the institution as “very important.” A YouGov poll last month found most didn’t care — 35% “very much” and 29% “at all” — about Saturday’s pageantry, the first major royal event in seven decades without the queen.