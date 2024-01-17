Britain's King Charles III to undergo hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate

LONDON — Britain’s King Charles III will undergo a “corrective procedure” in the hospital next week after seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement said. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

It added that the 75-year-old's monarch “public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

A Buckingham Palace source told NBC News that Charles “was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked, in line with public health advice.”

The announcement comes on the same day it was announced that Kate, the Princess of Wales, had undergone planned abdominal surgery and will be hospitalized for up to two weeks.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William, Charles' eldest son and heir to the throne, will take a prolonged break from her normally busy schedule of public appearances and private engagements, a statement from Kensington Palace said.

Having acceded to the thrown following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in Sep. 2022, Charles was crowned king last May at London's Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony steeped in a millennium of tradition and pageantry.

Elizabeth, who died at age 96, sat on the throne for a record 70 years. She was 27 when she was crowned in 1953 — an era-defining moment shown on the still-new medium of television for the first time.

In contrast, Charles was a veteran royal who had traveled around the world many times representing the country, before he was crowned.

