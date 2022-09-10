LONDON — King Charles III’s already undisputed claim to the British throne got the royal rubber stamp Saturday when the what’s known as the Accession Council formally proclaimed the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II the new monarch.

There was pomp and pageantry and tradition — and zero suspense — because Charles became king when the queen died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

But in a historic first, Charles' accession to the throne was televised and millions around the world watched as the 73-year-old son of queen Elizabeth swore to uphold the constitution, protect the Church of Scotland, and signed the proclamation that made him king.

And the crowd gathered outside St. James’s Palace in London bore witness to the fanfare and the deafening fusillades that followed the proclamation that Charles III was their new king.

"My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion," Charles, clad in a black suit of mourning, said. "Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me."

His wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son William, who now carries his father's former title, Prince of Wales, stood alongside Charles as he spoke.