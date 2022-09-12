Years in the planning, this alternative playbook for Operation London Bridge means the queen's posthumous pageantry will also reflect her own deep ties and affection for the country.

The queen’s mother, also called Elizabeth, came from a Scottish family, as did her first private tutor, Marion Crawford. The family has always taken summer vacations at Balmoral since Queen Victoria bought the estate in the 1850s.

Its 50,000 acres indulged the queen's love of the outdoors. Dressed in tweeds and headscarves, she enjoyed walking, stalking deer and fishing, sometimes with her husband, Prince Philip, often with her horses and corgi dogs in tow. Her grandsons Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry were there in 1997 when they learned of the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

Many locals saw the queen as a neighbor, often running into her at the Highland Games held there every year.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with their children sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 9, 1960. Keystone via Getty Images file

But some Scots see this royal relationship in a less favorable light, a facet of a London-based rule that has spent centuries fighting battles against them (the U.K. national anthem features a line about crushing "rebellious Scots"), and no longer works in their interests.

Scotland is far less royalist than England, with some polls putting support for the monarchy as low as 45%. Intertwined with that is the belief among some campaigners that King Charles III’s ascension could boost the possibility of Scotland — and potentially Northern Ireland and even Wales — separating from the U.K. entirely.

The new king is generally less popular than the late queen, who had acted as a common anchor and source of shared pride between the four U.K. nations. Shorn of that cultural glue, some believe independence movements may gain a new impetus.

It's a complicated picture.

Not all anti-monarchists support independence, and not all pro-independence activists want to ditch the monarchy.

John Swinney, Scotland's deputy leader and a member of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, told the BBC on Monday of the "deep and warm relationship" between Scotland and the queen.

Indeed the Royal Mile will likely be crammed with mourners, tourists and casual observers just there for the spectacle.