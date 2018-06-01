Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CAIRO — New radar scans have provided conclusive evidence that there are no hidden rooms inside King Tutankhamun's burial chamber, Egypt's antiquities ministry said Sunday, bringing a disappointing end to years of excitement over the prospect.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Italian team conducted extensive studies with ground-penetrating radar that showed that the tomb didn't include any hidden manmade blocking walls, as had been earlier suspected. Francesco Porcelli of Polytechnic University of Turin presented the findings at an international conference in Cairo.

"Our work shows in a conclusive manner that there are no hidden chambers, no corridors adjacent to Tutankhamun's tomb," Porcelli said. "As you know, there was a theory that argued the possible existence of these chambers, but unfortunately our work is not supporting this theory."

The mannequin head, carved of wood, of Tutankhamun at the Museum of Art in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in December 2005. Alan Diaz / AP

In 2015, the British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves proposed, after analysis of high-definition laser scans, that Queen Nefertiti's tomb could be concealed behind wall paintings in the famed boy king's burial chamber. The discovery ignited massive interest, with officials first rushing to support the theory but then later distancing themselves and ultimately rejecting it.

The ministry said two previous scans by Japanese and United States scientists proved inconclusive, but it insisted that the latest ground-penetrating radar data closed the lid on the tomb's having such hidden secrets.

"It is concluded, with a very high degree of confidence," Porcelli said, "the hypothesis concerning the existence of hidden chambers or corridors adjacent to Tutankhamun's tomb is not supported by the GPR data."

The ministry has gradually been moving King Tut's belongings to a new museum outside Cairo near the Giza Pyramids to undergo restoration before they are put on display. The transfer of the priceless belongings has become a particularly sensitive issue; in 2014, the beard attached to the ancient Egyptian monarch's golden mask was accidentally knocked off and hastily reattached with an epoxy glue compound, sparking uproar among archaeologists.