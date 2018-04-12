Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LONDON — Jermaine Lawlor started carrying a knife at the age of 11. In his area of east London, he says he was far from the only child to do so.

“That was the life I was caught up in. It was kill or be killed,” said Lawlor, who walked away from his life of crime after finding faith in God eight years ago. “I felt I had no choice. It made me feel safer. That's the way it is.”

In a country where guns are illegal and in a city where 90 percent of police officers don't carry firearms, knife crime has soared this year in London. More than 35 people have been fatally stabbed through early April this year — compared with a total of 79 such deaths during 2017.

Youth workers in affected communities say that the victims of knife crime are getting younger.

While some of the young people carrying knives are involved in gangs, others are choosing to carry such weapons out of fear that others have them, according to youth workers.