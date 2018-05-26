Breaking News Emails
SEOUL, South Korea — The leaders of North and South Korea met in the demilitarized zone separating the two countries on Saturday in a surprise second summit. The meeting came hours after President Donald Trump suggested his June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un may still go ahead.
Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in reportedly discussed the denuclearization agreement the two leaders signed when they first met at the border last month, according to a statement released by South Korea's presidential Blue House, as well as the potential summit with Trump.
The leaders met for two hours on the North Korean side of the truce village Panmunjom between 3 and 5 p.m. local time (2.00 to 4.00 a.m. ET), according to the Blue House, which released pictures of the two leaders embracing.
The announcement came hours after Trump told reporters that the planned June 12 summit in Singapore, which he abruptly canceled on Thursday, might still be salvaged.
“We’re going to see what happens,” he told reporters. “We're talking to them now. It could even be the 12th” of June.
The president then tweeted late Friday night that the two countries are having "very productive talks" about reinstating the summit.
Stella Kim reported from Seoul and Saphora Smith reported from London.