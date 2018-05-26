Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in reportedly discussed the denuclearization agreement the two leaders signed when they first met at the border last month, according to a statement released by South Korea's presidential Blue House, as well as the potential summit with Trump.

The leaders met for two hours on the North Korean side of the truce village Panmunjom between 3 and 5 p.m. local time (2.00 to 4.00 a.m. ET), according to the Blue House, which released pictures of the two leaders embracing.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. South Korean Presidential Office via Twitter

The announcement came hours after Trump told reporters that the planned June 12 summit in Singapore, which he abruptly canceled on Thursday, might still be salvaged.

“We’re going to see what happens,” he told reporters. “We're talking to them now. It could even be the 12th” of June.

The president then tweeted late Friday night that the two countries are having "very productive talks" about reinstating the summit.

We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Stella Kim reported from Seoul and Saphora Smith reported from London.