Cherry pickers and cranes picked up large beams as workers toiled through mangled metal and debris inside the charred ruins of the shopping center. At one point, workers had to pause their search and move out as an air raid siren went off.

Speaking to NBC News at the site of the attack, with the sound of heavy machinery working behind her, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said the attack will be investigated as a possible war crime.

The destruction was vast, as suggested by footage of the immediate aftermath that showed plumes of black smoke rising above a building consumed in flames.

Zelenskyy said later in the day that many of the around 1,000 people who were inside the mall managed to get out in time thanks to a warning siren, suggesting some of the most dire predictions for the death toll might be avoided. Still, he said the losses could be significant.

Ludmyla Mykhailets, 43, told Reuters at a local hospital that she was shopping at an electronics store with her husband, Mykola, when the blast threw her into the air.

“I flew head first and splinters hit my body. The whole place was collapsing. Then I landed on the floor and I don’t know if I was conscious or unconscious,” she told the news agency, adding she had broken her arm and split her head open.

The region’s governor, Dmytro Lunin, said it was “the most tragic day” for the Poltava area in more than four months of the war as he declared a regionwide day of mourning for the victims. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy denounced what he called “a calculated Russian strike.”

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the strike but said it hit a legitimate military target in Kremenchuk on Monday, describing it as a depot that harbored weapons and ammunition supplied by the U.S. and its European partners. The detonation of this ammunition, the ministry said Tuesday, caused a fire in what it said was an empty and disused shopping mall nearby — despite accounts from survivors and the presence of worried families fearing their loved ones may be among the dead.

Russia has consistently denied deliberately targeting civilians in Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, said the attack was a “provocation” that Kyiv could be using to keep attention on Ukraine ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid this week.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the Russian claims “sickening.”

The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting in New York on Tuesday to discuss the attack at Ukraine’s request, The Associated Press reported.