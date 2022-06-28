Rescue workers picked through the smoldering rubble of what had been a busy shopping mall in central Ukraine on Tuesday, still searching for survivors after a deadly Russian missile strike once again left the country reeling and pleading with its international allies for tougher action.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of carrying out “one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history” on the site in Kremenchuk, which he said was packed with hundreds of civilians. The death toll rose to at least 18 Tuesday, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi told reporters at the site of the attack, with nearly 60 others injured.
More than 20 people had been reported missing, Monastyrskyi said, adding that most of the bodies had not been identified because they were so severely burned.
As hope faded that anyone else might be found alive, global anger mounted. Leaders of the Group of Seven nations, that includes the United States, condemned what they called an “abominable attack.” They wrapped up a summit focused on the war with a pledge to impose economic pain on the Kremlin and support Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”
The shopping center strike and the accompanying images of fiery wreckage brought renewed focus to the severe civilian toll of the Kremlin’s war after weeks of updates on the grinding battle for control of eastern Ukraine.
Cherry pickers and cranes picked up large beams as workers toiled through mangled metal and debris inside the charred ruins of the shopping center. At one point, workers had to pause their search and move out as an air raid siren went off.
Speaking to NBC News at the site of the attack, with the sound of heavy machinery working behind her, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said the attack will be investigated as a possible war crime.
The destruction was vast, as suggested by footage of the immediate aftermath that showed plumes of black smoke rising above a building consumed in flames.
Zelenskyy said later in the day that many of the around 1,000 people who were inside the mall managed to get out in time thanks to a warning siren, suggesting some of the most dire predictions for the death toll might be avoided. Still, he said the losses could be significant.
Ludmyla Mykhailets, 43, told Reuters at a local hospital that she was shopping at an electronics store with her husband, Mykola, when the blast threw her into the air.
“I flew head first and splinters hit my body. The whole place was collapsing. Then I landed on the floor and I don’t know if I was conscious or unconscious,” she told the news agency, adding she had broken her arm and split her head open.
The region’s governor, Dmytro Lunin, said it was “the most tragic day” for the Poltava area in more than four months of the war as he declared a regionwide day of mourning for the victims. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy denounced what he called “a calculated Russian strike.”
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the strike but said it hit a legitimate military target in Kremenchuk on Monday, describing it as a depot that harbored weapons and ammunition supplied by the U.S. and its European partners. The detonation of this ammunition, the ministry said Tuesday, caused a fire in what it said was an empty and disused shopping mall nearby — despite accounts from survivors and the presence of worried families fearing their loved ones may be among the dead.
Russia has consistently denied deliberately targeting civilians in Ukraine.
Earlier, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, said the attack was a “provocation” that Kyiv could be using to keep attention on Ukraine ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid this week.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the Russian claims “sickening.”
The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting in New York on Tuesday to discuss the attack at Ukraine’s request, The Associated Press reported.
The attack in Kremenchuk capped several days of increasing Russian missile strikes on cities around Ukraine.
The main thrust of Russia’s assault, now into its fifth month, has been focused for weeks on the eastern region of the Donbas, but the strikes in Kremenchuk and beyond serve as a brutal reminder that Ukrainians throughout the country remain vulnerable to Russian forces’ far-reaching artillery and airstrikes.
Kyiv has been urging the West for weeks to provide it with long-range weapons and defensive systems to combat this firepower.
A senior U.S. defense official said Monday it wasn’t clear why Russia had launched the series of missile strikes across Ukraine in recent days. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official said it could be in protest against the G-7 gathering or the delivery of the U.S. high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, to Ukraine. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is also planning to send Ukraine a medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile system that would increase its capabilities to combat Russian strikes from a further distance.
Zelenskyy warned of “greater hostile activity from Russia” earlier this month, saying Russia could strike “purposefully and demonstratively” as Ukraine’s Western allies gathered for the series of summits in Europe.