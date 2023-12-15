Asked about Trump, top Kremlin aide says Putin wants a president who is ‘more constructive’ toward Russia

MOSCOW — The Kremlin’s spokesman on Friday weighed in on the upcoming U.S. elections, and said Vladimir Putin would prefer a president who is “more constructive” toward Russia and understands the “importance of the dialogue.”

Asked during a one-on-one interview whether Putin could work with the Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov said Putin would be ready to work with “anyone who will understand that from now on, you have to be more careful with Russia and you have to take into account its concerns.”

During his time in office, Trump commended Putin’s leadership style and was accused of cozying up to the Russian leader. More recently, he has said that he appreciated praise from Putin about his plan to resolve the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, if re-elected.

Peskov did not comment on whether President Joe Biden would fit that bill, or mention Trump by name. He did question Trump’s claim that he would end the war in one day, saying it’s “too complicated” to be resolved that easily.

Peskov also accused the United States and the West of unnecessarily prolonging the war in Ukraine, and of sending Kyiv conflicting messages about the support it will receive.