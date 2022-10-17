Kyiv under new attack by 'kamikaze drones', Ukraine says

Kyiv was reported to be under attack Monday as the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were using "kamikaze drones" against Ukraine's capital city.

In a statement, Andrii Yermak, head of the office of the president, confirmed explosions in Kyiv and said using drones as munitions will backfire.

He called for more air defense aid from the West.

Speaking on social media platform Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a Russian drone mission has resulted in fire in a nonresidential building in the city's central Shevchenkiv District.

Multiple other buildings have been damaged, Klitschko said, and medics were on the ground assessing the number and conditions of casualties.

Speaking on Twitter, the mayor said air raid alerts across the city were in effect and would continue. He urged residents to find shelter and stay there.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.