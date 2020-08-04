By Adela Suliman
A large explosion has rocked the port area of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday.
Images and videos on social media appear to show large plumes of smoke and damaged buildings, but the cause of the blast and exact location are not immediately clear.
Footage from the Daily Star, a Lebanese newspaper's offices in the city, appear to show parts of the roof fallen in, blown-out windows and damaged furniture, indicating the strength of the blast.
This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow.