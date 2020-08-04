Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A large explosion has rocked the port area of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday.

Images and videos on social media appear to show large plumes of smoke and damaged buildings, but the cause of the blast and exact location are not immediately clear.

Smoke rises in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug. 4, 2020. Mohamed Azakir / Reuters

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

Footage from the Daily Star, a Lebanese newspaper's offices in the city, appear to show parts of the roof fallen in, blown-out windows and damaged furniture, indicating the strength of the blast.

This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow.