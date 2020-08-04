Large explosion rocks port area in Beirut, cause unclear

Videos on social media appear to show a huge blast by a port in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
Image: Beirut explosion
Scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020.Anwar Amro / AFP - Getty Images

By Adela Suliman

A large explosion has rocked the port area of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday.

Images and videos on social media appear to show large plumes of smoke and damaged buildings, but the cause of the blast and exact location are not immediately clear.

Smoke rises in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug. 4, 2020.Mohamed Azakir / Reuters

Footage from the Daily Star, a Lebanese newspaper's offices in the city, appear to show parts of the roof fallen in, blown-out windows and damaged furniture, indicating the strength of the blast.

This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow.

Adela Suliman is a London-based writer and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Micah Grimes and Matthew Mulligan contributed.