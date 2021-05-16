At least 2 dead, dozens injured in structure collapse at synagogue in West Bank

TEL AVIV— At least two people were killed and about 60 others injured following the collapse of a seating area during services Sunday at a synagogue in an Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

A large stand inside the synagogue fell in an apparent accident while hundreds were praying in Givat Zeev, according to Israel’s emergency services. At least 10 people were in critical care following the collapse.

The mayor of Givat Zeev said the building was unfinished and dangerous, and that the police had ignored previous calls to take action. Jerusalem police chief Doron Turgeman said the disaster was a case of “negligence” and that there would likely be arrests.

Sunday evening marked the beginning of Shavuot, a Jewish festival that occurs seven weeks following Passover to commemorate the giving of the Torah.

Givat Zeev is a settlement founded in 1977 and located about 10 miles north of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

Paul Goldman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Doha Madani reported from New York City.