At least 2 killed during during train collision in the Czech Republic

The crash happened in the northwest not far from the border with Germany.
Image: Train collision Czech Republic
Two trains after a collision, near the village of Pernink, Czech Republic, on July 7, 2020.Czech Republic Police / via AP

By Reuters

At least two people were killed and as many as 30 were injured when two trains collided in the northwest of the Czech Republic near the border with Germany on Tuesday, an emergency services spokesman said.

The accident occurred between Pernink, about 6 miles from Germany, and Nove Hamry, in the region of spa town Karlovy Vary.

CTK news agency reported the trains crashed less than a mile from Pernink station. One of the trains was headed to Johanngeorgenstadt in Germany, it said.

German emergency services were assisting with the injured at the site of the accident in the hilly, wooded area, CTK reported.

