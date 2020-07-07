At least 2 killed during during train collision in the Czech Republic

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

At least two people were killed and as many as 30 were injured when two trains collided in the northwest of the Czech Republic near the border with Germany on Tuesday, an emergency services spokesman said.

Dnes v 15:10 došlo k čelní srážce dvou osobních vlaků mezi Perninkem a Novými Hamry. Z aktuálně dostupných informací musím s lítostí potvrdit, že došlo k úmrtí a zranění cestujících. Odjíždím na místo nehody, kde právě zasahují složky IZS a bude zahájeno šetření. pic.twitter.com/I5Ltnns0Ro — Jiří Svoboda (@jirisvoboda_cz) July 7, 2020

The accident occurred between Pernink, about 6 miles from Germany, and Nove Hamry, in the region of spa town Karlovy Vary.

CTK news agency reported the trains crashed less than a mile from Pernink station. One of the trains was headed to Johanngeorgenstadt in Germany, it said.

German emergency services were assisting with the injured at the site of the accident in the hilly, wooded area, CTK reported.

