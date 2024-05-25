At least 3 climbers believed dead on Mount Everest

Amid the tail end of the climbing season on Nepal's Mount Everest, at least three people are believed to have died, according to officials and those close to the deceased.

Cheruiyot Kirui, a senior relationship manager at African bank KCB Group, named for its previous form as Kenya Commercial Bank, died during his trek on the mountain, his employer said.

His body was found on Mount Everest, according to Khim Lal Gautam, a government official at base camp. It was unclear when the body would be recovered because it would be difficult to carry at that altitude due to the low oxygen level.

KCB said he died "while summiting" Everest. It reported the death took place Wednesday or Thursday.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei said on social media platform X on Thursday that Kirui was “my friend.”

“He is a fearless, audacious spirit, and represents the indomitable will of many Kenyans,” he said. “We shall miss him.”

At the same time, Nawang Sherpa, a guide who was with the banker, was reported missing.

Two other climbers, Daniel Paul Paterson of the U.K. and Pastenji Sherpa of Nepal, are feared dead after reaching the summit and descending on Tuesday, a joint post Thursday from the Instagram accounts for Everest guide Lakpa Sherpa and 8k Expeditions reported.

They were missing after a cornice collapsed near Hillary Step, and their bodies have not been recovered, the accounts said. Their deaths have not been confirmed by government officials.

Paterson listed himself on social media as co-owner of England’s Wakefield CrossFit gym, and was described in the Thursday post as someone known for his "uplifting personality, and strong determination."

Pastenji Sherpa worked with 8k Expeditions, which said he was one of the Himalayas’ busiest guides. He was a dedicated climber from his youth who had previously climbed Everest, as well as other well-known peaks.

"We remember and honor their enduring spirits and extend our deepest condolences to their grieving families," the Thursday joint post stated.

Two Mongolian climbers died last week while descending from the summit. Additional climbers and guides on Mount Everest have been reported missing, according to numerous accounts, but official word of their status was unavailable late Friday.

Officials said more than 450 climbers have scaled Mount Everest from the Nepali side of the peak in the south this season. The spring climbing season on the world’s tallest mountain shuts down at the end of May.