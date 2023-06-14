IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

At least 32 migrants dead and more than 100 rescued after fishing boat capsizes off coast of Greece

Coast guard boats, a navy frigate, a military transport plane, an air force helicopter and several private vessels were taking part in the ongoing search.
Survivors receive first aid after a rescue operation at the port in Kalamata town, about 150 miles southwest of Athens on Wednesday. Authorities say at least 30 people have died after a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized and sank off the southern coast of Greece.AP
By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — At least 32 people have died off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized and sank, authorities said Wednesday.

A large search and rescue operation was launched in the area. Authorities said 104 people have been rescued so far following the nighttime incident some 46 miles southwest of Greece’s southern Peloponnese region.

Four of the survivors were hospitalized with symptoms of hypothermia. It was unclear how many passengers might remain missing at sea after the 32 bodies were recovered, the Greek coast guard said.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport plane, an air force helicopter, several private vessels and a drone from the European Union border protection agency, Frontex, were taking part in the ongoing search.

Survivors of a shipwreck sit in a warehouse, at the Greek port town of Kalamata on Wednesday.
Survivors of a shipwreck sit in a warehouse, at the Greek port town of Kalamata on Wednesday.AP

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya. The Italian coast guard first alerted Greek authorities and Frontex about the approaching vessel on Tuesday.

Smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols.

On Sunday, 90 migrants on a U.S.-flagged yacht were rescued in the area after they made a distress call.

Separately Wednesday, a yacht with 81 migrants on board was towed to a port on the south coast of Greece’s island of Crete after authorities received a distress call.

