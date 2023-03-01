At least 60 injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early Wednesday, causing fires and leaving dozens injured, police and Fire Service officials said.

Multiple train cars derailed and at least three caught fire after the crash near Tempe, some 235 miles north of Athens. Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 60 people had been hurt, 25 of them seriously.

“It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night... It’s hard to describe the scene,” Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the central Thessaly area, told state-run television.