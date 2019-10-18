Breaking News Emails
KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 62 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a blast during weekly prayers Friday at a mosque in eastern Afghanistan.
A local government spokesperson confirmed the death toll to NBC News. Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for Nangarhar province's governor, said at least 33 people were wounded in the explosion.
The blast took place as dozens of people gathered inside the mosque for the Friday prayers.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Both the Taliban and the Islamic State militant group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially Nangarhar province.
On Thursday, a United Nations report said more than 2,500 civilians were killed and over 5,600 wounded in the first nine months of this year in Afghanistan.