At least 7 injured in tourist boat 'incident' in Western Australia

At least seven people were injured when a tour boat in Australia suffered an "incident" Friday morning, according to the company that runs the popular attraction.

Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures said one of its boats, Falls Express, "was involved in a marine incident at Horizontal Falls."

The boat was being operated by an experienced skipper and did not capsize, according to the company. The boat was carrying 26 passengers and two crew members.

"Our team has been working with The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and emergency services who provided medical and medi-vac assistance," Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Broome Hospital said it received seven patients from the boat. All of the patients were stable, the spokesperson told NBC News.

Broome Police said earlier that officers were "dealing with an ongoing incident at Horizontal Falls.

"Several persons have been injured but no injuries are believed to be life threatening," police said.

Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures operates in Broome, Western Australia.

