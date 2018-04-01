According to officials, more than 1.7 million people have been affected by the eruption — the 12,346-foot volcano's second this year.

Rescuers, including members of the civil police, the army and doctors, began searching at 5 a.m. (7 a.m. ET) morning for survivors in the villages near the volcano.

The quick-moving pyroclastic flow — a mix of hot lava blocks, pumice, ash and volcanic gas moving at high speed down volcanic slopes — surprised some residents.

“Not everybody could leave — I’d say they were left buried,” Consuelo Hernández, a resident of the town of El Rodeo near the volcano, told el Periodico newspaper.

A rescue worker in El Rodeo carries a child covered with ash after the Volcan de Fuego erupted on Sunday. Fabricio Alonzo / Reuters

“Where we live the lava was coming down an alleyway… we ran to a hillside. If there are people buried, the lava came over the plots of land and streets.”

Victims' charred bodies were laid on the remains of a pyroclastic flow as rescuers tried to help badly injured victims in the aftermath of the eruption.

Officials monitoring the ash fall early reported a “positive panorama” and didn’t immediately evacuate residents. The volcanic activity increased at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, with rocks, ash, sand and lava being launched into the air, according to el Periodico.

About 1,200 people were assisting rescue efforts, Sergio Cabañas, general secretary of the national disaster management agency Conred said.