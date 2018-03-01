Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LUCKNOW, India — A powerful dust storm and rain swept parts of north and western India overnight, causing house collapses, toppling trees and leaving at least 91 people dead and more than 160 injured, officials said Thursday.

The devastation was particularly severe on Wednesday night in Agra, the northern Indian city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located. Thirty-six people died there as the wind speed touched 80 miles per hour, said Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh state.

There was no damage to the monument.