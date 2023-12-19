Overnight earthquake kills 127 people in northwestern China

HONG KONG — A strong earthquake and a series of aftershocks has struck a mountainous region of northwestern China, killing at least 127 people, officials said Tuesday. Many were still buried under the rubble in the area in the mountainous Tibetan Plateau.
The magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Jishishan County in Gansu province before midnight local time on Monday, and also jolted the neighboring province of Qinghai. Tremors lasted for about 20 seconds, according to state-run CCTV, and were felt in the city of Lanzhou in Gansu, 65 miles from the epicenter.
“The earthquake was too intense,” said Wang Xi, a student from Lanzhou University who posted the images showing people hastily leaving their dormitories, AP reported. “My legs went weak, especially when we ran downstairs.”
Rescue operations were underway throughout the night, with temperatures hitting 7 degrees Fahrenheit. Authorities deployed more than 4,000 firefighters, soldiers and police officers to the affected areas.
Nine aftershocks with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher were recorded as of 10 a.m. (9 p.m. ET Monday), Gao Xiaoming, deputy director of the Earthquake Administration of Gansu, said in the news conference.
Earthquakes are common in the region, where seven earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.0 or higher having been registered since 1900, he said.
All the rescue and relief work is being carried out in an “orderly manner,” Han Shujun, a spokesperson for Gansu provincial emergency management department, said in a news conference. He added that authorities suggested the public not travel to the epicenter, some 800 miles southwest of Beijing, to avoid traffic congestion.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged for an “all-out” effort to save people, according to Xinhua News Agency. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the People’s Armed Police Force will also be carrying out relief work.
The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have urgently allocated 200 million yuan ($28m) for two provinces to “assist local efforts in earthquake relief.”
As of 1 p.m. (midnight ET), the earthquake has killed 113 people in Gansu and wounded 536, the regional government said on its official social media account.
Around 14 people were confirmed dead in Qinghai, state media reported. Another 20 went missing after being buried in a landslide triggered by the earthquake, AP reported, citing the China News Service.
State-run CCTV said that there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure.
In September last year, more than 70 were killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Sichuan, a province located in southwestern China. Previously, in 2008, an even deadlier earthquake hit that same province, killing almost 90,000 people, and reached 7.9 on the Richter scale.