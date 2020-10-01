Lebanon, Israel to begin negotiations over maritime border

Lebanon and Israel, which are technically at war,will hold direct negotiations to resolve a long-standing maritime border dispute with the U.S. as mediator.

Israel's Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz welcomed the breakthrough and said: "Our goal is to end the dispute over the demarcation of economic water between Israel and Lebanon in order to help develop natural resources for the benefit of all peoples in the region."

Lebanon's Parliament speaker Nabih Berri announced the news in a press conference.

Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and each claim about 330 square miles of the Mediterranean Sea as within their own exclusive economic zones.

The U.S. welcomed the decision, calling it a "historic agreement" and "the result of nearly three years of intense diplomatic engagement."

Both countries hope to explore and develop new gas fields in the Mediterranean.

Lebanon is currently in the midst of its most severe economic crisis in its modern history and would doubtless welcome access to new economic resources.

The Trump administration will likely welcome the news Thursday as another diplomatic feat in the region after it brokered agreements to normalize relations between Israel and two Gulf countries, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The agreements — called the Abraham Accords — which were signed last month, were Israel’s first agreements to normalize relations with Gulf states. Israel has also signed normalization agreements with two Arab countries — Egypt and Jordan.

Israel invaded Lebanon during the latter’s 1975-1990 civil war to fight Palestinian militants who launched attacks across the border. It occupied a strip of territory in southern Lebanon until 2000.

