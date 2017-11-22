BEIRUT — In a surprise announcement, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri told reporters Wednesday that he would delay his resignation after a request from the Lebanese president to reconsider.

“I offered my resignation to President Aoun and he asked me to delay presenting it, to allow for more consultations and deliberations, and I agreed to his request,” Hariri said from the Baabda presidential palace outside Beirut.

The announcement was the latest twist following weeks of political uncertainty in Lebanon, and came after Hariri's shock resignation during a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Lebanon prime minister seen at parade after mysterious resignation 0:43 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1101571651747" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

His resignation opened a political vacuum in Lebanon, amid heightened regional tensions in an ongoing power play between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In a televised address from Riyadh on November 4, Hariri issued a vicious tirade against Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group for what he said was their meddling in Arab affairs and vowed "Iran's arms in the region will be cut off."

He also said he feared there was a plot to target his life, adding that the atmosphere in the country is similar to the one that existed before his father, the late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, was assassinated in 2005.

Charlene Gubash reported from Beirut. Saphora Smith reported from London.