Up to 20,000 people are feared dead after a torrent of water ripped through the Libyan city of Derna as people slept this week, its mayor has said.
A deluge of rainfall from Mediterranean storm Daniel caused two dams to collapse, sending waves more than 20 feet high sweeping through the port city in the country's east.
"The situation is very large and surprising for the city of Derna. We were not able to confront it with our capabilities that preceded the storm and the torrent," said Mayor Abdel Moneim Al-Ghaithi.
"Even if the capabilities were great and advanced, the scene we saw could not be confronted by us," he told Sky News Arabia on Wednesday night. The death toll in the city could ultimately exceed 20,000, he said, based on estimates of those living in areas that were swept away.
Previous estimates from aid agencies and government officials put the number of deaths at more than 5,000, with 10,000 people still missing.
A precise tally is incredibly difficult given the level of devastation and limited infrastructure in the area, with bodies still washing up on the shore and burials being held in mass graves.
If confirmed, an estimated death toll of over 20,000 would mean that around a fifth of the city's population has been killed.
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding for survivors, with around 30,000 people from Derna displaced, according to the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency.
Satellite imagery has shown the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the floods. A government official estimated Wednesday that 25% of the city was completely destroyed or washed away.
The hope of finding survivors has all but faded as a colossal clean-up and recovery operation begins.
The Tripoli Public Services Company began clearing away rubble in Derna's previously densely populated center on Wednesday in an operation running 24 hours a day, the state-run Libyan News Agency reported.
Its staff are divided into three teams: one to remove rubble that may have trapped victims, one to pump out stagnant standing water and one to re-open paths by removing fallen buildings and cars swept away by the flood.
The enormous task of rebuilding Derna and providing immediate aid is complicated by the legacies of a decade of civil war, which has left two rival governments ruling eastern and western Libya.
Derna is controlled by the Libyan National Army, run by Field Marshall Khalifa Hifter and based in the eastern city of Tobruk. The rest of the country is run by the Government of National Unity based in the capital, Tripoli, in the west.
This split has hampered reconstructions efforts for years — but aid workers say both sides are now talking to each other.
"Both governments have reached out to the international community requesting services and help," Tauhid Pasha, of the International Organization for Migration, told BBC Radio on Wednesday night.
"The Government of National Unity has extended its support to us and its request on behalf of the entire country and they are also coordinating with the government in the east," he said.